San Diego non-profits partner to find clothing for people in need

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Sometimes it takes one outfit to change someone’s entire life trajectory.

“An outfit increases your confidence; it helps you feel seen,” said Shamine Linton, founder of Sharia's Closet.

That’s Shamine Linton’s goal: to help restore people’s sense of self through her non-profit called Sharia’s Closet.

“It’s definitely a labor of love, comes from a genuine, authentic place. Really accepting people without judgment,” Linton said.

Sharia’s Closet offers clothing to people in need. Linton partners with other organizations like homeless shelters to identify those individuals.

“In society, sometimes we want to show up as our best self, and if we don’t have access to quality clothing and hygiene products, we’re not going to be most confident,” Linton said.

For the next month, Sharia’s Closet is working with another non-profit called Second Chance. Second Chance provides job training and sober-living housing to formerly incarcerated populations.

“Our mission is to break the cycles of incarceration and poverty and help people towards a path of self-sufficiency,” said Philip Stutzman, Director of Development at Second Chance.

They’ll have a clothing drive at Sharia’s Closet every Wednesday until Sept. 4 from 12 to 4 p.m. They're specifically asking for men's clothing and shoes.

If you'd like to donate, you can find more information at Second Chance's website, or Sharia's Closet's.