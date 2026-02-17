San Diego CrossFit gym floods for second time this year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — CrossFit Humanity once again dealt with significant flooding after recent storms, highlighting ongoing drainage problems that have plagued the business for years.

Employees said this happens every time San Diego gets significant precipitation.

"This is usually the place that we notice first when the flooding starts to happen," said Stephanie Ring.

The gym faced similar conditions just weeks ago when a New Year's Day storm sent floodwater rushing through the facility.

The gym put out sandbags and tried to pump out enough water, but it wasn’t enough to stop the water.

"This is what happens when it rains, even just a little, right?" Ring said.

The back parking lot, where employees park their vehicles, showed water levels that nearly reached the top of car tires. Around the corner, flooding was waist-deep.

"There's nowhere for the water to go. There's no drainage that seems to be working, so it just gets higher and higher," Ring explained.

Ring attributed the recurring problem to the area's infrastructure, which causes water to flow around the building, preventing it from draining quickly enough.

"So it is a little disheartening to just have to kind of do this whole thing again," she said.

The city's Get It Done program allows residents to report flooded streets, with an average resolution time of three days. A report has been filed for the location.

Despite the challenges, Ring said the gym's loyal customer base has provided crucial support during cleanup efforts.

"The last flood we had about 20 members walk through the water to come in and help move everything, and so that was really cool," Ring said.

However, the recurring flooding has the business considering difficult decisions about its future.

"The idea of moving is not something we want to do, but if it is something that has to be done because this keeps happening, we might have to," Ring said.

