San Diegan reacts to press dinner shooting after witnessing 2024 assassination attempt.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diegan who witnessed the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024 says his mind went back to the 2004 incident as he learned details of the recent press dinner shooting.

Blake Marnell, also known as Brick Suit, is known for wearing his support for Trump and his border policies. It has been nearly two years since Marnell had a front-row seat to the assassination attempt on the then-candidate.

Marnell posted a photo on X on Saturday after initial details of the press dinner shooting were announced. He was attending a rally in Scottsdale, Arizona, supporting efforts requiring proof of citizenship in federal elections.

"And you know, there was a gasp that went out," Marnell said. "My immediate reaction is flashbacks to Butler. And then when she said that, it appeared that, that President Trump was OK, immediate relief.”

During the Arizona rally, a speaker held a moment of silence and said a prayer.

"Definitely sad it's happened again," Marnell said.

Marnell recalled his experience at the July 2024 rally when shots rang out, and Trump was shot in the upper ear.

“I thought at first it was firecrackers… All I saw was the Secret Service rushing up on stage… People were screaming. People were praying. People were saying, ‘Get down! Get down!” Marnell said.

In the wake of another example of political violence, Marnell is pleading for a change in political discourse.

"We definitely need more civility," Marnell said. "I would just like to see less hyperbole, less vilifying of political opponents, less demonization of opposing viewpoints, and I think that that will go a long way towards helping to prevent this from happening in the future.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

