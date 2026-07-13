Rei Do Gado steakhouse set to reopen in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter after $1M renovation following fire

GASLAMP QUARTER (KGTV) — Rei Do Gado, a Brazilian steakhouse in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, is set to reopen on July 20 following a $1 million renovation after a fire caused around $700,000 in damage and forced the restaurant to close.

The steakhouse has served the San Diego community since 1999. I was given an exclusive tour inside the newly renovated space ahead of the grand opening.

Rachel Lorraine Crawford, the creative director and interior designer behind the revamp, said the new design draws inspiration from Brazil's natural landscape.

"You'll see lots of tidbits connecting to the butterflies of Brazil, the jungles, all those things we really wanted to tap into the jewel tones," Crawford said.

The fire, which broke out two years ago, gutted much of the interior and left the restaurant shuttered. General Manager Geoffrey Alegria said the extended closure became an opportunity.

"When we figured that it was gonna be a longer closure, we had the opportunity to rethink how we wanted to open up, so we decided to do something exciting," Alegria said.

Much of the equipment inside the restaurant is new, but the staff is not entirely unfamiliar — the restaurant is bringing back its original head chef.

The renovated space features an all-new paint job, covering what was previously a mahogany interior, along with a new atmosphere, new menu items including Wagyu options, and a VIP dining area.

Alegria said he remained confident throughout the process, even during moments of uncertainty.

"Obviously at times I had like some doubt, but I think for the most part I knew that we were going to come back and be stronger," Alegria said.

Crawford said she hopes returning guests feel a sense of familiarity when they walk through the doors.

"I really want them to feel like it's a homecoming," Crawford said.

Rei Do Gado opened its reservation portal on Saturday, drawing 50 reservations overnight.

"We're excited to produce the best version, match the atmosphere with our service and our food," Alegria said.

The grand opening is scheduled for July 20 in the Gaslamp Quarter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

