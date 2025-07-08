'Really heartbreaking, maddening video': SD County Animal Services discusses deadly dog dragging case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There’s a video of a horrific, deadly incident of a dog being dragged behind a truck through parts of the East County.

"A truck that was dragging a Doberman pinscher behind the truck, really heartbreaking, maddening video to look at,” Vaughn Maurice, the Director of San Diego County Animal Services, said.

Maurice told ABC 10News the video was sent to the agency on July 2nd.

It was then shared to the public to help identify the driver.

The incident happened in the area of Edgewood Drive in La Mesa and continued for several more minutes up Bancroft Drive.

"The individual that was involved saw it and contacted our department right away,” Maurice said.

As we reported, due to the dog's injuries, County Animal Services said the animal had to be put down at a veterinary clinic. Officers have since taken possession of the dog's remains as evidence for the investigation.

Maurice told ABC 10News the owner sounded sad and remorseful, claiming that the incident was an accident.

"He had been out in the park running with his dog. It was a hot day and he tied the dog up to the bumper of his car so that he could use the restroom,” Maurice said. “And when he came out of the restroom, he got into his vehicle and drove off, forgetting that the dog was attached to the back of his vehicle."

Animal Services said despite the owner's claims, they have reached out to the District Attorney's office.

"At this point, the District Attorney's office will gather all of the information, look at the individual's history. If there was a criminal history, we don't know if there was a pattern of this. There'll be a lot of things to consider,” Maurice said.

ABC 10News reached out to the District Attorney's office. A spokesperson tells me the dog’s owner is out of custody. They'll review the case for potential criminal charges.