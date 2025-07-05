Man allegedly drags dog from car in East County

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the person responsible for what they're calling "a horrific act of animal cruelty" in the Spring Valley area of San Diego County.

According to San Diego County Animal Services, at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses reported a red and brown Doberman being dragged by a vehicle traveling around 30 mph, which continued for several minutes along Bancroft Drive, near the 9100 block of Edgewood Drive.

Witnesses said that the dog was flipping over while being dragged, and that the driver appeared to laugh and ignore bystanders as they attempted to rescue the animal.

"This is a truly shocking act of cruelty," County Animal Services Director Vaughn Maurice said. "We are doing everything we can to identify the person responsible and ensure they are held accountable. We need the community's help. If you saw anything or know who was involved, please contact us immediately. Your tip could make all the difference for this innocent animal."

The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s, with long gold or brown hair and a red beard. The vehicle was described as an older model black Jeep Cherokee, officials said.

Investigators believe the vehicle may have previously been owned by another individual, and they are working to locate the current owner.

The department released a link to a highly graphic and disturbing video that appeared to show the crime. It can be found here.

Authorities urged anyone with information to call Animal Services at 619-541-1155.

