Pizzabilities Opens Second Location in Santee, Creating Jobs for Adults with Special Needs

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) - A new pizza restaurant in Santee is serving up more than just food – it's providing meaningful employment opportunities for adults with special needs.

Pizzabilities opened its second location on October 4 in Santee, following the success of its first restaurant in Alpine that opened in July. The business was founded by co-owner Josh Baker, whose daughter Grace has Down syndrome.

"My wife and I thought about it. What does she love? She loves pizza. So we decided we might want to start a pizza restaurant," Baker said.

The inspiration came from Baker's personal experience watching his daughter struggle to find employment after high school. He wanted to create opportunities for Grace and others with special needs.

Cynthia Sanchez, who works at the new Santee location, said this is her third job and loves working at Pizzabilities.

"I love it. I love it," Sanchez said when asked about doing what she loves.

Her favorite parts of the job include taking orders and cleaning up tables after customers.

The demand for these positions has been overwhelming. Baker said hundreds of people have applied, sharing similar stories of struggling to find work.

"It was humbling because, and it was eye-opening because to see - it's pretty much the same story. I've been looking for years, I've been looking for months. I can't find a job, I just want to work," Baker said.

First-time customer Lisa Martinez said the business resonates with her personally.

"I have some special needs adults in my family. I would love to have something like this in their area. They're up near Seattle. This is amazing," Martinez said.

Baker plans to expand further, with two additional locations planned for Miramar and Mira Mesa.

For employees like Sanchez, the opportunity represents long-term stability and purpose.

"Yes, I really hope I work here a long time. Forever," Sanchez said when asked about her future with the company.

