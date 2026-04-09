Paralyzed Pacific Beach surfer prepares to graduate with an MBA from USD

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Three years after a swimming accident left him paralyzed from the chest down, Pacific Beach resident Collin Bosse is preparing to graduate with a master's degree in business administration.

Bosse, a San Diego State University graduate who surfed competitively as a youth, misjudged the depth of the water and dove headfirst into Mission Bay in April 2023.

Now, on the third anniversary of the accident, Bosse is reviewing notes and preparing for a major college milestone this morning.

“It’s my third alive day. It’s a celebration of life," Bosse said. “To me it's a day of gratitude and love. Represents my family, friends and support team.”

When asked what word comes to mind when thinking about his journey, Bosse had a quick answer.

"Confident," Bosse said.

More than a year after the accident, I met with Bosse after he returned to the ocean for the first time to surf on an adaptive surfboard. It is a scene he has repeated many times during the last two years.

"I think it’s a place, I’ve always resorted to going to the ocean as my happy place," Bosse said. "That brings me a lot of calm and empowerment as well.”

That empowerment came in another form beginning in the fall of 2024, when Bosse enrolled in graduate business classes at the University of San Diego.

"I always wanted to push myself more a little further than I thought was possible," Bosse said.

Since enrolling, Bosse spends several hours in the morning and afternoon on therapy and personal care. Several times a week, family members take him to USD for night classes.

In May, Bosse is set to graduate with an MBA and a GPA of nearly 3.8.

“A little surprised by that, but in a good way. The hard work I put in, it shows," Bosse said.

Bosse is still working out his career plans, but as he prepares to graduate, he is feeling hopeful.

"Makes me feel like I can do anything, motivated for the future," Bosse said. "Everything that’s happened gives me a unique perspective and that is powerful thing going forward.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with Bosse’s ongoing medical and other expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

