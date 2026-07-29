Otay Mesa father reacts after verdict in postal carrier civil trial

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An Otay Mesa father says he is heartbroken after learning the verdict in a federal civil trial sparked by video capturing a postal carrier’s actions 7 years ago.

Alfonso Galindo sat down with me after a judge issued his decision following a 2-week civil trial.

"We were just hoping for justice to prevail, and it didn't," Galindo said.

I first met Galindo in March 2019.

After months of coughing, mysterious breathing issues and hospital visits for his kids, ages 1 and 3, a possible answer emerged. Galindo showed me surveillance video of a postal carrier appearing to hold pepper spray under the mail while walking by the front gate. At the same time, from another camera, his dog, Pupa, begins convulsing for minutes.

"Makes me sick. It's a total betrayal of trust," Galindo said in 2019.

That was one of 9 similar recordings he found.

Galindo believed the postal carrier, his mail carrier for nearly a year, had used pepper spray on his dog, which got transferred to his kids, both of whom were diagnosed with asthma. After our story aired, USPS officials apologized and promised corrective action.

In 2019, the postal carrier, Nestor Medina, was charged with 3 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Those charges were later dismissed during the pandemic.

Galindo filed a personal injury lawsuit against the Postal Service. While Pupa didn't suffer any serious injuries, the medical bills for his children tallied several hundred thousand dollars.

The civil trial took place in May. In his decision, the judge found Medina did pepper spray Pupa behind the gate on several occasions, but ruled there wasn't enough proof those actions caused his children to become sick.

"Difficult to accept but we have to live with it," Galindo said.

Galindo says his children continue to deal with daily symptoms, including coughing and other respiratory issues.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the Galindo family with ongoing medical costs.

As for Medina, according to court documents, he is still employed by the Postal Service as a customer service manager.

Postal officials declined to comment on litigation matters but issued the following statement:

“The U.S. Postal Service does take animal-related incidents seriously. Our carriers receive regular training on safe practices when encountering animals, including how to de-escalate situations and when a deterrent may be used for personal protection.

USPS remains committed to the safety of our employees, customers, and the public—including pets—and we continue to emphasize proper animal-awareness practices through ongoing training and local safety reminders.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

