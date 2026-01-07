ONE YEAR LATER: LA wildfire survivor reflects on loss and slow rebuilding progress

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One year after devastating wildfires destroyed parts of Los Angeles, survivors like Rupert Garcia are still waiting to rebuild their lives. The Eaton Fire victim lost his Altadena home of 51 years and said his permit still isn't approved.

"You know, you look around the neighborhood, it's all gone. It's not just my house. It's that house, that house, that house, that house. It's just all over the place," Garcia said.

On January 7, 2025, windstorms with 90 mph gusts pushed flames faster than humans could run, leaving thousands of families with nothing but the clothes they were wearing. The fires in Pacific Palisades and Altadena destroyed thousands of buildings and took 31 lives.

They say home is where the heart is, but for Garcia, his heart was inside that home.

Garcia grew up in his Altadena home and lived there alongside his daughter, Alex, and son-in-law. In a matter of minutes, the Eaton Fire burned it to nothing but a memory.

One year later, Garcia can recount every moment like it was yesterday.

"Man, this was the worst thing that ever happened. Looking at my kids going, 'You gotta leave!' 'No, dad, I don't wanna go. I don't wanna go.' Her husband's grabbing her, trying to put her in the car. I'm looking at her through the window, she's freaking out," Garcia said.

ABC 10News Rupert Garcia seen sifting through the rubble after the Eaton Fire ripped through his neighborhood in January 2025 compared to an image at that same location in January 2026.

The images and emotions remain fresh for Garcia, but he said remembering what his neighborhood looked like is almost impossible.

Garcia's home was one of 9,400+ structures that burned in the Eaton Fire, which killed19 people. The Palisades Fire burned 6,800+ structures and claimed 12 lives, making them some of the most destructive and deadliest wildfires in California history.

LA County has a permitting progress dashboard to track the rebuilding process. Of the nearly 3,000 applications received, less than 20% have started construction. Garcia said his permit isn't even approved yet.

In the meantime, he's been living in an apartment in Glendale. His daughter and her husband live in Pasadena, meaning his home and his heart have yet to find each other again.

"You know, that 'Country Roads' song. You know, 'Country road...' Man, that jacks me up, dude. You know, 'Take me home to the place I belong,'" Garcia said.

In a perfect world, Garcia would love to move back onto that property with his daughter and son-in-law again, but he thinks it'll be at least a year before that happens.

Until then, his home — and his heart — have yet to find each other again.

A GoFundMe was created to support the Garcia family in the wake of the tragedy.

Since January 7, 2025, a GoFundMe spokesperson said more than $265 million has been raised for people and communities affected by the wildfires.

Meanwhile, an investigation into both fires continues.

While the cause of the Eaton Fire has yet to be determined, authorities arrested 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht and charged him with starting the Palisades Fire.

Rinderknecht could face up to 45 years in federal prison if convicted on all charges. His trial is set to begin April 21, 2026.

