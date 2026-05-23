One year after Murphy Canyon plane crash, loved ones honor victim with nonprofit 'Bee Kind Project'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One year after a business jet crashed into a military housing neighborhood in Murphy Canyon, killing all 6 people on board and injuring 8 others on the ground, loved ones of one of the victims are honoring her memory by carrying on her legacy.

Emma Huke, a booking associate for Sound Talent Group, was returning home on a flight from New Jersey when the Cessna jet, piloted by company co-founder Dave Shapiro, crashed into the neighborhood. The crash damaged more than 10 homes.

Her parents, Tim and Allison Huke, described the one-year anniversary as a difficult milestone.

"Sort of a surreal feeling," Allison Huke said.

"It's just a really heavy week," Tim Huke said.

Emma's lifelong friend Maddie Goff said the loss has been profound.

"I felt robbed of growing old with somebody," a tearful Goff said.

Tim Huke reflected on how the family has been coping.

"I don't really know what to do other than to hug my family and friends and hang on," Tim Huke said.

Those who knew Emma described her as someone who left a lasting impression.

"She was fun and vibrant," Allison Huke said.

"Kind, compassionate, a supportive human being, inclusive," Tim Huke said.

In her memory, Emma's parents founded a nonprofit called the Bee Kind Project. Its emblem is a bee plushie Emma adored — one her loved ones believe she had with her on the flight.

The nonprofit raises money to distribute to causes Emma stood for, including education, music, arts, animal welfare and LGBT issues. The group also advocates for random acts of kindness.

"We decided that we really wanted to honor and build a legacy around Emma's life," Tim Huke said.

In its first year, The Bee Kind Project distributed $25,000 to 5 different organizations. The group hopes to double the amount given out this year.

When asked what Emma would think of the legacy being built in her name, Tim Huke said he hopes she is "looking down on us and proud of us—and smiling."

Goff agreed.

"She'd be very proud of that, I know I'm very proud of it," an emotional Goff said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

