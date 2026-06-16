Nurse, good Samaritan killed on I-15 remembered as 'shining light'

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - An emergency nurse at Sharp Grossmont Hospital is being remembered after she and another good Samaritan were killed while trying to help at the scene of a crash on Interstate 15.

Nereida Benitez, known as "Nedi" to friends, began her nursing career nearly a year into the pandemic at Sharp Grossmont Hospital and worked in COVID units for 2 years, before becoming an ER nurse.

Last Thursday, just after 4 a.m., Benitez had finished her overnight shift and was driving home to Temecula when she pulled over on the side of I-15, near SR-76, to assist after a crash.

The California Highway Patrol says it all began when a Toyota minivan was rear-ended by a Honda CR-V being driven by a 21-year-old man, sending the Honda into the median. Benitez pulled over to help, as did another good Samaritan, 54-year-old Marine veteran Chad Tillman.

The CHP says both Benitez and Tillman were on the Honda's driver side when another car collided with the CR-V, which struck both good Samaritans. Both died at the scene. The 21-year-old driver from the initial collision was booked on DUI charges and a vehicular manslaughter charge.

Tania Jones, nursing manager at Sharp Grossmont, says the death of her friend remains surreal nearly a week later.

"Your heart sinking down to the pit of your stomach. That’s how I felt," Jones said. "It's been like a shock that one of us is gone, because we've become family.”

Jones posted an online tribute to her friend, who thrived as a nurse.

"We could always tell, even though we had to wear masks … you could always tell her big, beautiful smile. So that is Nedi. Her beautiful smile and her way of just shining that positive light and energy to everybody," Jones said.

Jones says a few weeks ago, a joyful Benitez revealed her enlistment in the Air Force had been secured, putting her on track for her long-held goal of becoming a flight nurse.

"She was excited and nervous at same time. She was excited to have her dreams moving. She kept saying, ‘Thank you for believing in me and supporting me.’ I was so proud of her,” Jones said.

Jones says Benitez, a wife and mother, was passionate about her family and helping people. Jones says she is not surprised it was Benitez on that dark highway, trying to help.

"She's a nurse, always caring and compassionate. That's how we should remember Nedi. That's how she would have wanted it," Jones said.

A visitation will be held at Miller Jones Mortuary in Murrieta on June 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The CHP says 21-year-old Jake Lopez Lawrence was booked for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter at the Vista Detention Facility. He’ll be arraigned on Thursday.

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