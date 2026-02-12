New art installation added to vandalized Scripps Ranch Pride Fence on anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A new art installation was added to the well-known Scripps Ranch Pride Fence today, marking exactly one year since the City of San Diego proclaimed it Pride Fence Day.

The installation comes after more than 20 incidents of vandalism since the fence first went up in 2022, including an alleged assault just a few weeks ago.

Piece by piece, Brittany Fuller watched as her vision was spelled out in paint and glitter. The new addition spells out "BE GOOD" across five canvas paintings.

"The message behind ‘Be good’ is to be the good you want to see in the world," Fuller said.

I first reported on Fuller's Pride Fence in 2022, after it was spray-painted and hit with paint months after going up. In the years since, Fuller has faced more than 20 incidents of vandalism.

"Exhausting, to see the hate," Fuller said in a previous interview.

Pride flags have been torn down. The fence has been hit with paint, eggs, feces, and more.

A few weeks ago, Fuller's partner, Stephen Gunter, described how the driver of a car vandalized the fence's rainbow lights before Gunter narrowly escaped being run over.

“It’s sad to see something symbolizing love and acceptance could inspire hate,” Gunter said.

The driver was booked on assault and hate crime charges.

Against the backdrop of that arrest, Fuller decided to add the new art installation to the fence.

"This is the first piece I started. This is a rainbow," Fuller said, pointing to the first panel.

Fuller, a teacher and artist, says she began the first of five canvas paintings right after the shooting death of Rene Good by an ICE officer in Minnesota.

"I remember watching her wife, Becca, the amount of pain she was in was unfathomable," Fuller said.

Fuller says the canvas art, which spells out "BE GOOD," draws on the themes of the Pride Fence.

"Be good to everyone. It doesn't matter where they came from. That's what we believe," Fuller said. "The pride fence always about helping vulnerable populations. We'd like to be there to make sure they're heard.”

When asked if she's concerned this will make the fence an even bigger target, Fuller acknowledged the risk.

"Yes, absolutely, but this isn't centered around my fears. We're not trying to change anyone. We just want people to know we are here, we see them, and we love them," Fuller said. "This is an invitation to be good, do good in the world. This is what we need right now.”

