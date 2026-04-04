Neighbors kick out squatters after abandoned Chollas View home catches fire again

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Neighbors of an abandoned Chollas View home say they are tired of living next to a safety hazard after the property caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, neighbor Noah Hamm walked out of his door and saw the house at 1015 Cotton Street on fire.

The fire department later red-tagged the abandoned home.

"I just see this house like engulfed in flames shooting out of the out of the roof," Hamm said.

ABC 10News first brought this problem to light in 2024, when squatters started taking over.

"Uh, tend to go on people's properties, you know, they steal things, uh, they're loud day in and day out," Hamm said in 2024.

And now still, despite being charred on the inside from top to bottom:

"I just start knocking on the, on the boards and I hear somebody and I tell them repeatedly, you're not allowed to be here, you need to get off the property," Hamm said.

Hamm is still kicking people out of the uninhabitable structure.

Hamm said taking matters into his own hands is stressful.

"There's fecal matter everywhere, sewage, it's just mold, everything like, and especially now it's all like charred up," Hamm said.

Hamm has contacted the San Diego Police Department, Mayor Todd Gloria's office, Source Group Realty, and the senior deputy city attorney to get something done.

The City of San Diego has visited the property twice in the past two weeks.

Investigators examined the debris and lack of security, leading to a plan to demolish the house.

"There is a private project currently in review by the City’s Development Services Department to demolish the property and construct new housing units. Per the San Diego Municipal Code, BLUE will contact the owner to board and secure the structure, and is drafting a notice that will be issued to the owner within the next two weeks. BLUE also plans to consult with the Office of the City Attorney’s Housing Protection and Civil Code Compliance Unit on compliance strategies,” said Richard Berg, Sr. Public Information Officer with the City of San Diego.

Despite that, Hamm is struggling to find hope that the situation will improve.

"It's been two years," Hamm said. "What's gonna make it change now?"

The City of San Diego says if a vacant property in your neighborhood is causing problems, there are steps you can take:

Reach Out to Responsible Parties: Many issues can be resolved by contacting the property owner or manager directly. If needed, the National Conflict Resolution Center [ncrconline.com] (619-238-2400) can assist in opening a dialogue.

Report Issues to Code Enforcement: The City’s Building and Land Use Enforcement Division handles complaints about substandard housing and nuisance properties. Submit a request for investigation [aca-prod.accela.com] online or by calling 619-236-5500.

Apply for a Letter of Agency: Property owners can file a Letter of Agency with the San Diego Police Department to authorize officers to address trespassing or nuisance activity on vacant lots and buildings.

I asked Hamm if he had done any of these steps.

“I'm just gonna tell you what the city told us, and you tell me if you've done it before,” I said. “So you've tried to contact the property manager?”

“Correct,” said Hamm.

“You've reported the home to the city's code enforcement?” I asked.

“Correct,” said Hamm.

“And then you've also filed the letter of agency with the police?” I asked.

“I didn't file the letter of agency. The realty company filed the letter of agency,” said Haam.

“OK, so that's been in place?” I asked.

“Yes,” said Haam.

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