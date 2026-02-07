Museum staff, locals call for more action after Mayor's changes to paid parking at Balboa park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Free parking is returning to parts of Balboa Park for San Diego city residents after weeks of complaints and concerns from museums, workers and longtime volunteers.

Mayor Todd Gloria announced Friday the city will allow verified San Diego residents to park for free in seven outlying lots beginning March 2. Those lots include Pepper Grove, Federal and Inspiration Point.

Paid parking will remain in several premium locations, including the Organ Pavilion and Casa de Balboa lots.

The mayor also announced the city will reduce enforcement hours. Parking tickets will now be issued until 6 p.m., instead of 8 p.m.

ABC 10News has been following the backlash since paid parking began last month. Museums and park workers told us the change has hurt attendance and business.

At the San Diego Automotive Museum, staff and volunteers say parking lots have remained noticeably empty since the policy went into effect.

We first visited the museum in January, just weeks after paid parking began, when leaders said foot traffic had dropped and some volunteers had to be let go.

Volunteer Tony Mondini says the impact was immediate.

“It was very noticeable right from the start,” Mondini said. “The first day I came in for a shift after the parking rules had changed, I was shocked at how empty the main lot here was.”

Mondini says the sudden shift to paid parking was too much, too fast for visitors.

“You know, the park has been free for so long. To suddenly go from zero to 60 overnight, to me that seems like asking too much,” he said.

According to the museum’s chief operating officer, Brandi Wilson, attendance dropped sharply after paid parking began and continues to do so.

“Our numbers were down 62% compared to resident free Tuesday in January 2025,” Wilson said. “City and county residents who get in for free on resident Tuesdays are not coming in when they get in for free, and they’re not coming the rest of the month when they have to pay for parking.”

While many see the mayor’s new announcement as a positive step, some say it still does not go far enough.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Mondini said. “I’m glad to see there’s some flexibility and some room to negotiate, but ultimately I’d like to see it go back to free for everyone.”

Another concern is how the city will make up for the potential loss in parking revenue.

City Council President Joe LaCava said the change could significantly affect the city’s budget.

“This could cost us upwards of $1.7 million in lost revenue during fiscal year 2026, which ends June 30,” LaCava said. “That is the tough conversation we’re having in trying to identify new revenue measures to help us balance the budget.”

Despite the changes, museum leaders say the community continues to push for broader access to free parking.

“Regardless of your ZIP code, we’re all San Diegans,” Wilson said. “We hope they will reverse the parking to make it free for anyone who lives within the county of San Diego.”