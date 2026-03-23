Marine vet watching news, praying for his daughter deployed on ship in USS Boxer group

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones of service members on board the San Diego-based USS Boxer and two other ships deployed to the Middle East are monitoring the events closely.

I spoke with a Marine veteran who had a sit-down with his daughter before the ships departed late last week.

T. Ellis is the father of a Navy sailor serving on board a ship in the USS Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. For security reasons, Ellis asked me not to use her name.

"I do a lot, a lot of praying in my church," Ellis said.

"I know she's in a good space, and she can do what she's supposed to do," Ellis said.

Ellis served in the Marines, working in motor transport for a decade starting in 1979. He deployed twice to the Middle East, and his ship-based recovery team helped recover a downed helicopter during the Iran hostage crisis.

Nearly five decades later, his daughter is now the one serving in a conflict.

"Do I like it? No. As a father, no. I'd rather they call me back, seriously," Ellis said.

Ellis said just before her deployment, they got together, and he sat his daughter down to give her advice.

“I said, ‘what I need you to do… just promise me one thing. You keep yourself in prayer and stay in shape, and keep your eyes peeled,’" Ellis said.

Ellis' anxiety over the Iran conflict eased a little when President Trump announced the U.S. and Iran held very good talks to end the war, though Iran has denied it.

"It makes you feel good. That's my biggest thing… My child will be safe no matter what," Ellis said.

Ellis has not been able to communicate with his daughter since she deployed. He watches news coverage, prays, and holds his daughter's words close.

"She said, ‘Dad, I got this, because one of two things is going to happen. It's me or them. It's either them or me and me, I'm going to come home.’ So I said, ‘I'm proud of you, and I know what you can do. You can handle it. So, I'm right here with you. I got your six, no matter what,’" Ellis said.

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