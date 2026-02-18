Local activist, former campaign manager, recalls historic march with Rev. Jesse Jackson

SAN DIEGO (KGT) - The world is mourning civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson, including longtime friend, supporter and former local campaign manager Kathleen Harmon, who worked closely with Jackson during his second presidential campaign.

"I've been Jesse's friend a long time. Today my heart is heavy that Jesse is gone," said Harmon.

The 94-year-old community activist, affectionately known as ‘Queen Mother,’ first met Jackson at a Democratic convention in the early 1980s. A few years later, she joined him as he led a rally and march to the border and into Tijuana, promoting immigrant rights and his Rainbow Coalition of supporters during his presidential run.

"As Dr. King marched to Washington, we must march to the border. We must give peace a chance," Jackson said during the historic march.

I showed Harmon our coverage of the march — the first time she had seen the images in more than four decades.

"That was Jesse, God bless him," Harmon said. "Yes, that's Jesse!"

Harmon remembered feeling inspired by Jackson's inclusive message.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. I always felt uplifted with Jesse. He loved people, his country. He loved everybody: black, white, blue. Everybody was welcome in that coalition," Harmon said.

Several years later, Jackson called her with news about his second presidential run.

"He said, 'Kathleen, I'm running for president, I need you to head San Diego,'" Harmon recalled. "I said yes, Jesse!"

Harmon organized volunteers and walked door to door, campaigning for Jackson. Though Jackson didn't win, her admiration for him grew, along with their friendship.

"I liked him because he was for all. He loved all people, and he showed it. He lived it. He spoke it," Harmon said.

Decades later, Harmon continues remembering the legacy of a civil rights leader and friend.

"He worked, he marched. He did what he said he would do. Gone but never forgotten," Harmon said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

