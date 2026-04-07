'It isn't over yet': Schooner Bill of Rights to keep its dock lease on the Chula Vista Bayfront for now

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — The Schooner Bill of Rights will remain docked on the Chula Vista Bayfront after Safe Harbor Marinas reversed a decision to terminate the ship's lease.

Last month, Safe Harbor Marinas notified Captain Don Johnson that the ship's lease would be terminated on May 5. The notice came after Blackstone Infrastructure acquired Safe Harbor Marinas, and Johnson was initially unable to reach either company to plead his case.

Days ago, Johnson said Safe Harbor Marinas texted the good news to his wife, Suzanne.

"We have received a communication from the district vice president, who has said, disregard the termination, we will continue working on birthing, so it isn't over yet," Johnson said.

Safe Harbor Marinas told ABC 10News over the phone that they had no comment.

Johnson acknowledged the marina's initial decision.

"They're well within their rights. They're exercising a provision within the contract," Johnson said.

However, Johnson said there was a larger question he wanted the answer to: Did anybody care?

"We're getting a very positive response, a lot of people care," Johnson said.

In fact, Johnson said that the media coverage and his Change.Org petition, which exceeded 1,000 signatures, helped him get this lifeline.

Now, the ship's continued presence has allowed its community programs to proceed.

On Monday, Johnson prepared lunch for 10 sea cadets who will spend the next week living and learning on board the Bill of Rights.

The Pacific Southwest Naval Sea Cadet Corps program has worked with the Bill of Rights since 2006. Area Commander Vahan Manoogian said the ship provides vital experience.

"So the schooner Bill of Rights really gives young people a hands-on experience of maritime service. It also gives them the opportunity to see what it takes to maintain a boat," Manoogian said.

Manoogian told ABC 10News he is excited about the partnership that can be developed with Safe Harbor Marinas and Blackstone Infrastructure because the community still needs the ship.

"If we want young people to truly thrive and move on to that next chapter in life, I think when you can be a part of that experience and a part of that adventure, uh, then it can only be a positive thing," Manoogian said.

Johnson said he will now chart a path forward and have conversations with the marina about the ship's place in the Chula Vista Bayfront.