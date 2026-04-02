Iranian immigrant in San Diego says world is 'worse off now' as Trump signals end to war in Iran

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As President Trump addressed the nation for the first time since the war in Iran began 33 days ago, ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser watched alongside Shahriar Afshar, an Iranian immigrant.

Before the speech, Afshar shared his expectations.

"I mean, I hope he says we're going to continue until there is real change in Iran and this regime is no more," Afshar said.

During the address, Trump provided an update on the conflict.

"When it's all over, the United States will be safer, stronger, more prosperous, and greater than it has ever been before," Trump said.

However, Afshar felt the president's message did not match reality.

"We are worse off now than we were before. The world is not more safe. We are less safe because of this incomplete action. If, if we just bomb Iran and leave," Afshar said.

When ABC 10News spoke with Afshar a month ago, he had a much different tone regarding the conflict.

"We’re happy to see U.S. intervention. If this intervention wasn’t going on, I am 100% certain that you would see another 47 years of oppression, killing, murdering, raping of ordinary citizens," Afshar said.

Five weeks later, that happiness has faded.

"There's no regime change when you kill the dad and the son takes over," Afshar said.

During his address, Trump spoke differently about the leadership in Iran.

"Change has occurred because of all of their original leader's deaths. They're all dead. The new group is less radical and much more reasonable," Trump said.

Afshar shook his head at the president's characterization.

"I've never heard anyone refer to the Islamic Republic as reasonable people, any branch of government. So right there, that is worrying," Afshar said.

Trump made more threats to Iran, but also indicated the war is nearing completion.

ABC 10News asked Afshar why he believes putting together a plan to pull out is the wrong thing to do if his hope has died out and, as he admitted, "a month of bombing, it, it weighs on you."

"Because you leave the problem intact," he said. "If you go in and you suffered all these casualties, you spent billions of dollars, everybody in San Diego is paying $7 a gallon for gas. All of us are part of this now. You start something, finish it."

With loved ones living in Tehran, Afshar understands the consequences that come with continuing this war, but he says ending it now would be far worse.

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