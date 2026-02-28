Immigration court observers cited again at San Diego federal building; volunteers vow to return, fight fines

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three more immigration court observers were cited Friday at the San Diego federal building, one day after four others were briefly detained and cited at the same location.

Two U.S. veterans and an immigration attorney were issued citations by Federal Protective Service officers on Friday. The volunteers have been accompanying people to immigration court hearings and ICE check-ins and observing ICE detentions inside the building since last summer.

Ian Seruelo, a longtime immigration attorney, was among those cited Friday.

"Three or four officers came and told us that we are in violation of the code of federal regulations," Seruelo said.

The volunteers say federal officers told them that no loitering was allowed inside the building. They argue that nothing in the Code of Federal Regulations prohibits them from being there.

"We are taxpayers. We pay for this building. I don't have to have a reason to be present inside the building," Seruelo said.

"That loitering language is not in the CFR itself," said Jonathan Lui, an Afghanistan veteran who was also cited Friday.

After not responding to a request for comment on Thursday, the Federal Protective Service provided a statement on Friday.

The full statement from the Department of Homeland Security reads:

These regulations are not new and have been in effect since November 5, 2025. Obstructing access in federal buildings is a crime. It is against federal law to obstruct the use, enjoyment, or access to federal property, including foyers, lobbies, and corridors. Noncompliance with lawful commands from federal law enforcement is a crime. We want to remind the media that rioters have also assaulted law enforcement, launched fireworks at them, slashed the tires of their vehicles, and vandalized federal property. Others have chosen to ignore commands and have attempted to obstruct law enforcement operations. DHS is taking appropriate and constitutional measures to uphold the rule of law and protect our officers and the public from dangerous rioters.

The volunteers, including the two veterans, say they plan to fight their $280 fines and will continue their work.

Karen Pohl, one of the volunteers, said she'll be back on Monday.

"We still have the ability to talk to people out here before they go in and give them lots of information," Pohl said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

