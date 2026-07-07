Grand Avenue redevelopment project leaves Escondido small businesses reeling

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A $15 million redevelopment project in downtown Escondido was designed to revitalize Grand Avenue — but some local small business owners say it has cost them tens of thousands of dollars.

Givino Rossini, the owner of Kettle on Grand in Escondido, says he received only one week's notice before construction began on Phase 2 of the Grand Avenue Redevelopment Project in June 2025. He says the lack of communication from the city left his business struggling to survive.

"We ended up losing over $100,000 during that time, which for a brand new business as a new entrepreneur is pretty difficult," Rossini said.

Rossini says he was forced to take on debt to keep his business afloat during construction.

"I had to take on some additional loans and borrow some money to survive and get through that phase," Rossini said.

The project expanded sidewalks, improved parking and created space for outdoor dining along Grand Avenue.

While city officials say those improvements will benefit the area long term, Rossini believes the city should have done more to prepare business owners for the financial impact.

"I think something that the city could have also done better is reach out to business owners and stakeholders here in downtown to get an idea on what lost revenue could look like," Rossini said.

ABC 10News took Rossini's concerns directly to Escondido Mayor Dane White, who acknowledged the city fell short on communication.

"There is no doubt the city did some things, or didn't take enough into consideration that it should have and communication was probably one of those things," White said.

White said there are no extra grant funds available to help businesses impacted by the construction. He said the project's ultimate goal is to make downtown Escondido a destination for residents across the county.

"I think the implementing the Grand Avenue vision plan is our plan to make our downtown an exciting place for people to come. Not just from Escondido, but from all over the county. If you look at what it was beforehand and we're only 50% of the way through the project, and what it is now, that is our effort to make businesses more attractive downtown," White said.

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