Flood survivors mark 2-year anniversary with prayer ceremony

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two years after devastating floods destroyed homes across Southcrest and Shelltown, community members gathered Thursday for a ceremony of reflection and survival.

Families affected by the January 22, 2024, floods are asking for prayers as many remain displaced, buried in costly lawsuits, and face years before seeing any potential compensation.

Beba Zarate invited her neighbors to her home on Cottonwood and Osborne on Thursday, one of many homes destroyed in the floods two years ago. The gathering included a prayer service outside Zarate's home, where flood survivors gathered around an Our Lady of Guadalupe portrait, praying for strength as they continue to heal and pursue their lawsuits against the City of San Diego.

"It's kind of a constant battle because there's a feeling that all the emotions, all the trauma that we went through, it's really hard and challenging. Life is too short," Zarate said.

Pictures capturing the aftermath of the flood that destroyed homes across the neighborhoods were displayed during the ceremony. Balloons were released during the event, symbolizing the blessings the flood survivors are hoping for along the way.

Many flood survivors hope that closure will come soon, with reimbursement for the devastation. Greg Montoya, one flood survivor, prayed on Thursday for all the lawsuits filed against the City of San Diego.

Montoya is one of many plaintiffs suing the City for failing to properly maintain stormwater drains and culverts near these neighborhoods, leading to property loss, financial losses, memories lost, and more.

"The total number of plaintiffs who have these cases here in San Diego County is close to about 2,000 people," said Brian Gonzalez, a San Diego civil attorney representing nine flood victims from National City.

Gonzalez provided an update on the legal proceedings, explaining that all cases filed in San Diego County have been assigned to one judge.

"All of the cases that had been filed in the County of San Diego have been assigned to one judge, Judge Moss up in Vista," Gonzalez said. "They don't want to have conflicting rulings coming out of conflicting courtrooms throughout San Diego County."

Gonzalez said the lawsuits have been divided into five groups, and the courts are now trying to decide the order in which they'll go before the judge.

"The first group or phase would be against the city of San Diego, and then the second would be the city and the county of San Diego, the third would be National City and some other governmental entities, and there are cases involving Coronado and other school districts. It hasn't been approved by the court yet, but it's something that's in the works," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said trials are set to start in October.