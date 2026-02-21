First Amendment groups challenge Lakeside high school's yearbook quote elimination

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Two nonprofit organizations sent a warning letter to El Capitan High School's principal, alleging the school violated state law and students' free speech rights by eliminating senior quotes from the yearbook.

The First Amendment Coalition, along with the Student Press Law Center, sent the letter to Principal Carrie Gaier demanding that the school immediately rescind its decision to end the decades-old tradition of senior quotes.

When asked if the action amounted to ‘censorship before the fact,’ David Loy, Legal Director of the California-based First Amendment Coalition, answered, “That’s exactly what it is.”

The controversy began when Gaier, a first-year principal at the school, informed the yearbook staff in late January that senior quotes would be eliminated. The yearbook team, led by second-year editor-in-chief Raegan Hudson and consisting of five staff members and one adviser, had already vetted nearly 300 quotes.

"I get to look back at what we were as teens. I think that's stolen from me," Hudson said in a February 12 interview with ABC 10News.

An online petition asking for senior quotes to be reinstated has collected more than 1,400 signatures.

In a letter sent to students and families, Gaier explained her decision: "In today's environment, where slang, double meanings, and social trends evolve rapidly -- and given the potential liability to the school and district, the risk of publishing harmful or inappropriate content in a permanent record must be weighed carefully."

Loy watched the initial news report about the controversy and sent the legal letter six days later. He argues that California has some of the most protective laws regarding student free speech, which includes yearbook content.

"The law is quite clear. This statute has been on books for decades," Loy said. "What the administration may not do, is ban speech in advance on the off chance it might be off bounds. You have to go line by line, quote by quote.”

Hudson expressed confidence that her staff can handle the vetting process properly.

“When it comes to the letter, I think I am just excited to put the student voices out there and make people feel heard," Hudson said.

When asked if legal action remains an option, Loy said it's "always on the table" but hopes it won't come to that.

The Grossmont Union High School District released a statement saying: "The District is reviewing the letter and will respond. While we disagree with the allegations it contains, we welcome the opportunity to reiterate our strong commitment to students' constitutional rights and the integrity of our student publications. The El Capitan yearbook will continue to celebrate student voices and reflect student expression in a manner consistent with professional journalistic standards."

Several parents have consulted lawyers and are weighing their legal options.

