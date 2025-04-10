Encinitas school opens affordable housing units for teachers just steps from campus

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — The Grauer School in Encinitas is opening affordable housing units for teachers just a quarter mile from campus, addressing a critical need in San Diego's expensive housing market.

ABC 10News first reported on this affordable housing plan in 2023. Now that renovations on the property are complete, 10News reporter Adam Campos went to check out the new units.

None of the school's teachers currently live within 30 minutes of campus, according to school administrators. Instead, educators commute from neighborhoods like Normal Heights, Ocean Beach and Linda Vista, battling morning traffic before starting their workday.



The new housing development includes a three-bedroom home, a one-bedroom Accessory Dwelling Unit, and a studio ADU. This will allow five teachers to live where they work while saving money on housing costs.

The units will be priced significantly below market rate for Encinitas, where the average one-bedroom apartment costs over $2,500 per month and studios average around $2,100 monthly, according to Apartments.com.

One teacher at the school who currently lives in Vista explained that the housing challenge goes beyond just cost.

"I mean it's not even just the price, it's just the fact that it's accessible and just for teachers," the educator said. "You don't have to like — right now the market, you find a place that you think you're interested in and it's gone the next day or faster. When I moved into my current apartment, I went there, and they said if you don't sign this contract now, it'll be gone tomorrow almost for sure."

The head of the school emphasized that this initiative is crucial for maintaining educational quality.



"I fully recognize as a school administrator that the heart of our educational program is our teachers, and we have to have the best teachers in order to have the best educational program for our students," she said. "Over the years, it's become more and more difficult to attract and retain great teachers because it's so difficult to find housing in this particular region."

Teachers will have the opportunity to stay in the housing for approximately two years, giving them time to establish financial stability before transitioning to their own apartments.

The school is currently accepting applications from current faculty members, with move-ins scheduled before the start of the next school year.

When ABC 10News asked how much the teachers would pay for this housing, the Grauer School declined to give us an exact number, only saying it'd be below market value.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.