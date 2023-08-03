Alpine school district becomes 1st in county to provide affordable housing for teachers

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) - An East County school district has become the first local district to offer affordable housing for teachers.

Newly arrived from Spain, Maria Alcala and her husband just moved into a furnished 3-bedroom home in Alpine, just feet from the dual language elementary school both will be teaching at: Shadow Hills Elementary.

"We feel super lucky that we have this opportunity,” said Alcala.

The couple will have two roommates, also teachers from Spain, including Veronica Cruz de la Rosa.

“Problems! This is what I was thinking about,” said Cruz de la Rosa.

She admits after accepting the position, finding an affordable place to rent became stressful, until the Alpine Union School District's offer came in.

“I was really happy. I was really relaxed knowing I was going to have a home,” said Cruz de la Rosa.

In total, the four teachers will pay $1,400 in monthly rent, $350 each, with utilities included.

The district spent more than $30,000 renovating the home, which had been the home for an on-site security worker.

Alpine Union becomes the first local district to offer affordable housing for staff.

“We believe in taking care of our staff as much as possible and wanted to be on the forefront of doing that,” said Superintendent Rich Newman. “The end result is we’ll recruit and retain the very best teachers here in Alpine.”

In the last few years, several new state laws have aimed at helping districts provide housing for teachers. Additionally, a San Diego Unified bond measure passed in 2022 seeks to provide housing relief for teachers.

Back in Alpine, there is a sense of relief for some new teachers.

“It will allow me to have better life here. I won’t have to be worried about costs of living here, and I will enjoy being a good teacher,” said Alcala.

Newman says the district is planning on more projects in the future, including putting in accessory dwelling units on the site of the former district office.