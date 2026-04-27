El Cajon neighbors, city leaders team up to tackle speeding concerns

EL CAJON (KGTV) — A growing concern over speeding in El Cajon is now bringing an entire community together—marking a shift from frustration to action.

Neighbors say they’re no longer just speaking out about the issue. They’re actively working alongside city leaders and law enforcement to find solutions and make their streets safer.

It’s been a busy few weeks in the area, with the latest community meeting held on Gustavo Street. Residents, police, and city officials gathered with a shared goal: slowing drivers down and preventing more crashes.

“This was a fantastic turnout today. I had no idea what to expect, really,” said Laurie Debus, a longtime resident who helped organize the effort.

Debus has lived in the neighborhood for 18 years and has been pushing for change after ongoing safety concerns. The issue hit a breaking point following a major crash along Jamacha Road on March 8 that left many in the community shaken.

“It’s been extremely dangerous — I don’t know why we continue to have these issues here,” Debus said at the time.

Since then, the City of El Cajon has begun taking steps to address the problem. That includes announcing a new automated system designed to collect traffic data and warn drivers to slow down, as well as hosting a town hall to hear directly from residents.

Friday’s meeting marked another step forward, with community members continuing to stay engaged.

“They are concerned, they’re invested… and I’m just amazed at what a little bit of determination and consistency will do,” Debus said.

City officials say transparency is key as they explore different options to reduce speeding, from enforcement measures to traffic-calming strategies.

The next town hall focused on neighborhood traffic concerns is scheduled for May 21 at Meridian Elementary School.

For many residents, the message is clear: real change will take continued collaboration—and they’re ready to be part of it.

