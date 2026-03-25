El Cajon native who died saving two boys awarded posthumous Carnegie Medal for heroism

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A lifelong San Diegan who died saving two boys from drowning in the Colorado River will be posthumously awarded a Carnegie Medal, recognized as the highest honor for civilian heroism in North America.

Jeff Brady, a native of El Cajon, drowned during a July 4th weekend outing in Yuma after helping save the lives of his girlfriend's 10-year-old nephew and the boy's 12-year-old brother.

Nearly nine months after losing his twin brother, Greg Brady is feeling a mix of pride and grief.

"Obviously, I would rather have Jeff here, over a medal, but it's an award that I don't take lightly," Greg Brady said.

In July, I talked to friends of Jeff Brady a week after the fateful July 4 weekend outing on the Colorado River.

Greg said the group’s boat was anchored near a sandbar when the 10-year-old was swept into the water. His 12-year-old brother went in after him, followed by Jeff, amid a fast-moving current. Jeff treaded water, holding the boys up.

"I can see the fear in his eyes, but never once let go of those boys," Greg Brady said. "He was underwater like a statue standing straight up with one boy in each arm holding them above the water.”

Greg believes it may have been upwards of two minutes before he reached his brother.

"Pulled the boys off, and hooked Jeff under the arm, looked him in eyes, and said, ‘Don’t you drown. Float! Swim!’" Greg Brady said.

Greg and several others helped get the boys into a passing boat, but Jeff was swept away. His body was discovered about seven hours later.

Jeff Brady was a former MMA fighter who worked for several professional leagues, helping with marketing and mentoring. The MMA world rallied to support his family, remembering him for his big heart.

"He's always been a protector," Greg Brady said. "He'd never hesitate to help anybody ever, and there was no hesitation in going out there.”

The sacrifice drew the attention of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. ABC 10News has learned Jeff Brady will be named among the latest group of recipients. The award includes a $7,500 stipend, and family members hope to use a portion to fund scholarships in his name.

If you'd like to donate to the scholarship fund, write "Jeff Brady Scholarhip Fund" after clicking the donate button.

“It’s not my place to define what a hero is, but I feel that absolutely what he did was heroic and that he's a hero," Greg Brady said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

