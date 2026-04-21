El Cajon father speaks out after a hit-and-run crash highlights need for speeding measures

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - An El Cajon father is speaking out after a hit-and-run crash caught on video highlighted the city's need for measures combatting speeding.

Around 11 a.m. On Saturday, Michael Moreno, his wife, and their 6- and 3-year-old children were in his truck, heading south on Mollison Avenue. They stopped for a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue.

Moreno said when the light turned green, he waited a few moments and then pulled ahead. Surveillance video shows his truck driving into the intersection when a white sedan heading east on Washington strikes the truck. The car spun out and drove off.

"It was like a flash, ringing in my ears. The airbags went off," Moreno said. "My kids were shocked and scared," Moreno said.

Moreno's wife went to a hospital and is dealing with lingering back pain. Moreno said his truck will likely be totaled by his insurance.

When asked to describe the speed of the car, Moreno called it reckless.

"I feel like he was going very fast to have the airbags deployed," Moreno said.

The crash comes as El Cajon considers a pilot program that would install four automated warning systems across the city. Using cameras or sensors, the system would send written warnings to drivers going more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, in hopes of changing driver behavior.

“Reckless driving and speeding is becoming a bigger and bigger problem," Mayor Bill Wells told ABC 10News.

Moreno said measures like the pilot program are needed to prevent a repeat of what happened to his family.

"I feel like no car should be traveling at a fast speed through busy intersections," Moreno said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Moreno replace his truck.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run case is asked to contact El Cajon Police at (619) 579-3311.

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