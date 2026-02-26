El Cajon bike shop owner says tariffs hurt, despite Trump's State of the Union claims

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — During his recent address, Donald Trump said his tariff policies have strengthened the U.S. economy and made life more affordable for Americans.

However, some local business owners say they are still struggling.

ABC 10News followed up with Pedal Pushing Bike Shop, where the owner previously said tariffs were hurting his business.

Owner David Mull, who has worked in the bike industry since the 1990s, said parts prices are higher than he has ever seen.

“Some of these bike chains used to be $16 or $17. Now they’re $30,” Mull said. “And this bell used to be $8. Now it’s $17.”

Last month, Mull told ABC 10News he was forced to raise prices due to increased costs tied to tariffs, particularly on goods imported from Asia, including China, where many bike parts are made.

He said little has changed since then. Mull has also seen major manufacturers, including GT Bicycles, cancel orders.

“That’s because of tariffs,” Mull said.

To keep prices lower for customers, Mull said he has absorbed some of the costs himself. In some cases, he said wholesale prices now match what he used to charge at retail.

“I’m paying what used to be the retail price,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Mull said bike repairs have helped keep his business afloat.

Mull said customers are also noticing the higher prices.

“They’ll say, ‘Wow, that’s a big jump,’” he said. “It’s not what they’re used to.”

He said keeping shelves stocked has also become more difficult.

When asked about Trump’s claim that tariffs are helping small businesses, Mull said he understands the goal of strengthening the U.S. economy but believes his industry is especially vulnerable.

“A very large part of this industry depends on other countries, especially China,” he said. “So it hurts.”

Mull said affordability remains a concern for both his business and his customers.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “It really has.”