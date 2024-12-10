County to discuss limiting Sheriff Office's cooperation with ICE

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California has gone to great lengths to ensure that undocumented immigrants living in the state feel safe from being deported. However, there are some cases where local law enforcement can help immigration officials with deportations.

Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned this in his recent visit to the San Diego border.

"There's nuance as it relates to local law enforcement and what they can or cannot do," Newsom said.

On Tuesday, the county will consider removing that nuance; Chairwoman Nora Vargas proposed that San Diego should protect undocumented immigrants from immigration enforcement efforts even after they've committed a serious crime.

Vargas wants to override a particular exception in state law, which allows local law enforcement to collaborate with federal authorities when an undocumented immigrant in their custody was convicted of a higher-level misdemeanor or felony.



"Why would we not want to hand these people over to ICE? Particularly for these heinous crimes?" said County Supervisor Jim Desmond.

Desmond is against Vargas' proposal.

"I disagree with the sanctuary state of California, but this makes it even worse and makes our communities less safe," Desmond said.

Alliance San Diego has advocated for this change - arguing that the migrants have served their prison sentences and should not be separated from their families.

"Ensuring that no resources of the county is used to assist the federal government in deporting our community members," said Ian Seruelo, an immigration attorney.

Records from the San Diego Sheriff's Office show they transferred 25 undocumented immigrants over to federal authorities last year. Most of the convictions were felonies, including murder, possession of drugs and driving under the influence.

"So you don't believe the county should differentiate between undocumented immigrants who have committed these more heinous crimes, versus those with minor infractions."

"Ya, I don't think there's a need to differentiate," Seruelo said. "We still believe, even those who committed serious crimes should go through a legal process that's fair."

Eight other counties have already voted to stop ICE transfers and notifications within their jurisdictions. Just last week, the Los Angeles City Council adopted a similar policy.

San Diego is now following their lead.