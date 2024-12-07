What experts say an increased National Guard presence would look like

SAN YSIDRO - Governor Gavin Newsom said he's planning to increase the number of National Guard members at the border to help stop illicit activity and guns. But one expert ABC 10News spoke to worries an increased presence could have a negative impact on the area.

"We're announcing that we're going to increase that operation and focus not just on the existing flow coming north into the state of California and in the United States but looking at the flow going south," said Newsom.

He said the states are expanding Cal Guards' presence to protect public safety and prevent drug and weapons trafficking.

The governor's office said guard members will focus on targeting the flow of firearms and money from the U.S. into Mexico and beyond.

Local advocates said it sounds good in theory but feel the governor needs to better define the National Guard's specific responsibilities.

"Make clear the distinction what the roles will be for the National Guard so that the general public will know their functions and if there are any types of missteps that the National Guard troops make, that they be addressed," said Pedro Rios.

Rios is the director of the U.S. Mexico Border Program with the American Friends Services Committee.

He said there's a need for clear expectations.

He pointed to several controversial incidents involving the U.S. Border Patrol.

"There tends to be unaccountable and lack of transparency in how they operate and so what I wouldn't want to see is that level of impunity of how the national guard troops operate," said Rios.

He said the governor's announcement sounded like a response to the incoming Trump administration's policies.

"Almost as if to say, look we are doing our part, now don't mess with the state of California," said Rios. "And so it would be a mistake, for Governor Newsom to be attempting to play politics with an incoming administration that is already looking to target the state of California for its policies that tend to be more favorable to migrants in this community."