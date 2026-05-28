County health official arrested in Southcrest hit-and-run, death of bride-to-be

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A county health official has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 27-year-old National City woman who was sitting at a bus stop in Southcrest on Friday afternoon.

Katie Osorio was waiting at a bus stop along National Avenue near 35th Street, traveling between jobs as a retail clerk, when police say an Infiniti sedan drifted over a westbound lane, drove onto the sidewalk, struck the bus stop and Osorio, and fled the scene. The partially enclosed bus stop was crushed in the collision. Osorio was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

Osorio, who held a business degree from a college in Mexico, had hopes of becoming a nurse. She was set to be married in July.

Police located the driver nearby and made an arrest. The suspect, 41-year-old Assmaa Elayyat, was booked on vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run charges. She is not charged with a DUI.

County officials confirmed Elayyat is a high-level county health executive, serving as the Deputy Director of Self-Sufficiency services for the last two years. She has been employed by the County since 2020. In October, ABC 10News spoke with Elayyat about the impact of the government shutdown on SNAP benefits.

Witnesses at the scene found Osorio's cell phone and called her family. Osorio's cousin, Evelin, said witnesses described the moments after the collision.

"There were people notifying us, the car reversed, and did go over the body again," Evelin said.

After showing Evelin footage of Elayyat from the 2025 interview, Evelin said she was at a loss for words.

"I have no words. She didn't think twice, to stop," Evelin said. "I don't understand how someone who advocates for the community and health doesn't stop. It's evil… You ran her over twice. You had no mercy, treated her like an object.”

In a statement, the county said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of this tragic loss of life. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and all who are grieving during this incredibly difficult time."

I asked county officials whether Elayyat was working at the time of the collision and whether she was driving a personal vehicle. Those questions remain unanswered.

"I feel angry. How are you promoting health? You didn't even check for her well-being?" Evelin said.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with memorial expenses.

Elayyat, who posted a $50,000 bond, will be arraigned Monday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

