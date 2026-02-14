Chula Vista family reunites after parents released from ICE custody

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — A Chula Vista family of four is back together after both parents were released from ICE custody following more than two weeks of detention that left their two young sons without care.

Rienaldo Chirino and Kris Estefany Pineda-Torregosa were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in late January after dropping their children off at school. The couple, originally from Venezuela and Colombia, suddenly left their boys in the care of a family friend.

Chirino was released from ICE custody on Wednesday night after a judge granted him bond. Hours before his release, his wife and children also reunited with their boxer, Bella, who had been fostered by an ABC 10News viewer who stepped in to care for the dog after seeing the family's story.

"It was an unexpected separation," the couple said in Spanish.

After the original story aired, immigration attorney Nerea Woods came forward to take their case pro bono through the county's Immigrant Legal Defense Program.

The couple described their detention and separation from their children as shocking and difficult. They said conditions inside the detention center were subpar, with bad food and disrespectful guards.

However, during her visit to San Diego yesterday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said facilities are held to the highest standards.

"In fact, we have a higher level of status than many states or local communities have at their jails or detention centers. So we're proud of the fact that every single individual when they come, that they're well taken care of," Noem said.

The couple plans to fight their removal case while out of custody. Both are being tracked with ankle monitors and have check-ins with ICE next week.

"To be stable, in the city, in the country," they said in Spanish when asked about their hopes.

Chirino and Estefany say they hope this country will give them the opportunity to stay and get back to work, but for now, they're relieved to be back with their children.

Core Civic, which operates the Otay Mesa Detention Center, sent ABC 10News the following statement:

As we have shared previously, the safety, health and well-being of the individuals entrusted to our care is our top priority. We take seriously our responsibility to adhere to all applicable federal detention standards in our ICE-contracted facilities, including our Otay Mesa Detention Center (OMDC). Our immigration facilities are monitored very closely by our government partners at ICE, and they are required to undergo regular review and audit processes to ensure an appropriate standard of living and care for all detainees.



At OMDC, we provide three nutritious meals a day for those in our care. We take great care to offer meals that support specialized diets, including religious diets and more than a dozen therapeutic diets, as well as cultural preferences. Menus are reviewed and approved on a regular basis by a registered dietitian to ensure appropriate nutrition is provided. This menu review includes the common fare diet and religious diets, including food portions and nutritional content.



We have a robust grievance process available to all detainees that provides multiple safe and discrete avenues for concerns to be raised, including toll-free telephone numbers. All detainees also have access to management staff. Most detainee complaints are processed through ICE's ERO Detention, Removals and Information Line. For more information, click here [ice.gov].



Without knowing the names, we would not be able to identify if the individuals you interviewed submitted grievances.



Our facilities are subject to multiple layers of oversight and are monitored very closely by our government partners to ensure full compliance with policies and procedures, including any applicable detention standards. We also have our own detailed Human Rights Policy [corecivic.com] that clearly outlines our commitments regarding detainee rights and treatment, including legal rights, safety and security, healthcare, visitation and standards of living. We don’t cut corners on care, staff, or training, which meets, and in many cases exceeds, our government partners’ standards. CoreCivic has extensive pre- and in-service training requirements for staff covering all key policy areas. In many cases, CoreCivic staff training is identical to the training received by our government partner counterparts, and it meets or exceeds the training standards of the independent American Correctional Association (ACA). OMDC is accredited by ACA and scored 100% on the mandatory and non-mandatory standards during their most recent audit.

ICE previously sent ABC 10News the following statement about the couple:

“ICE arrested Reinaldo Chirino-Rivero, an illegal alien from Venezuela, on Jan. 27. Chirino is in the United States illegally and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

ICE also arrested Kris Stefany Pineda-Torregrosa, an illegal alien from Colombia, on Jan. 27. Pineda was found to be in the United States illegally, having entered the country without inspection. Pineda will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Neither alien has any lawful status to remain in the United States.

Those who are here illegally can take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return. Learn more here: CBP Home Mobile Application | U.S. Customs and Border Protection [cbp.gov].”

Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates.”

