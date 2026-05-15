City Heights assault victim makes 'miracle' recovery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Junior Estrada, a 28-year-old City College graduate, is showing ‘miraculous’ signs of recovery after he was found beaten in a City Heights alley by his parents, following an encounter with a man described as a known transient.

Estrada was discovered near his parents' apartment on 42nd Street three weeks ago after he went to confront a man known for sleeping outside their window and waking up the complex with yelling. His father, Johnny Castillo, was told by authorities that Estrada was brutally beaten with an object and against the pavement, leaving him with life-threatening head injuries. The 41-year-old suspect was arrested nearby.

Estrada was rushed to a hospital, where tests revealed severe brain damage. He underwent brain surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.

“Most of the doctors said he wouldn't wake up," Castillo said.

Last week, Estrada first opened his eyes. Then, a few days later, he made the "rock on" hand sign — a gesture his family knows well. Castillo's wife photographed the moment. Castillo ran up to the room, where his son nearly made the gesture again.

"Can't really describe it. It was just pure joy. I was just thanking God immediately," Castillo said.

Castillo believes the recovery has stunned even medical staff.

"No other way to explain it. He's a miracle," Castillo said. "He shouldn’t be doing what he's doing. He shouldn't be moving his left hand. The right side of the brain was so damaged that no one expected his left side to work…The staff at the hospital has been amazing. Thanks to them for showing so much love and dedication," Castillo said.

On Thursday, doctors at Scripps Mercy Hospital determined Estrada was ready to begin physical therapy. His long-term prognosis is not yet known.

"He's a fighter. He’s fighting," Castillo said. "What I see is God's got him. He’s in God's hands. I see him being him."

After the story first aired, viewers responded on social media with offers of prayer. Several pastors contacted Castillo.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of support we’ve received. Many have prayed for him. It's a blessing," Castillo said. "This coverage has really helped, brought many to us.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Estrada's family with medical and other expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

