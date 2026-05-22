Another joint town hall held between city and residents to push for safer streets in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — For weeks, residents across El Cajon have been turning frustration over dangerous driving conditions into organized action.

On Thursday evening, community members gathered at Meridian Elementary School alongside city leaders, traffic engineers and law enforcement officers to discuss one issue impacting neighborhoods across the city: traffic safety.

The meeting focused heavily on concerns along Jamacha Road, where residents say speeding, distracted driving and reckless behavior have become a growing problem.

From data presentations by traffic engineers to open discussions with residents, the meeting marked another step in what neighbors hope will lead to meaningful change.

“There are a lot of agencies involved because they really want to get a handle on this situation,” said resident Adela Parra.

For many neighbors, the turnout was encouraging.

Residents who attended said they’ve spent months pushing city leaders to address dangerous road conditions, especially following several high-profile crashes in the area.

“It’s important for the city council. It’s important for the community,” Parra said. “A large turnout like this means that there is definitely something that needs to be done about the traffic situation in El Cajon.”

Parra, who lives near Gustavo Street and Jamacha Road, said the dangers are something neighbors witness regularly.

“We see traffic and incidents like that all the time, usually involving high-speed traffic or distracted driving,” she said.

Concerns intensified back in March after a violent crash along Jamacha Road split a car in half, leaving many residents shaken.

Since then, neighbors have continued organizing and attending meetings in hopes of finding solutions alongside city officials and law enforcement.

“Our city council members have really done a good job at responding to that in a nonpartisan way,” Parra said. “To see El Cajon come together and be unified is amazing.”

Thursday’s meeting also expanded the conversation beyond Jamacha Road, with residents pointing to other streets throughout El Cajon where they say unsafe driving remains a concern.

“A bunch of other major streets in El Cajon have been impacted by unsafe driving conditions,” Parra said. “Hopefully, if we get the word out, it’ll also help educate people to drive differently.”

City leaders and residents say they plan to continue working together as discussions around traffic safety move forward.