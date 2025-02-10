Alpine residents push back against proposed battery storage system

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Roughly three months ago, residents in Alpine began expressing concern over a sign linked to a proposed battery storage system on Sequan Truck Trail Road. This concern persists, with the county indicating the decision may no longer be in local hands.

“It’s very concerning, and it’s actually mind-blowing that they would allow it in a zone 10 high fire hazard severity zone," says Alpine resident Monica Hill.

Hill, who is aware of the fire risks in Alpine, is uneasy about the battery energy storage system moving in.

“It’s so scary, and to tell my child that we have no way to evacuate when the fire happens right here,” she says.

Neighbors have echoed Hill’s concerns, particularly about evacuation routes.

“There’s only one way out, which is this road, so if this catches on fire, you’re gonna have 40 families trapped,” says another resident.

Similar battery storage facilities have experienced fires in the county over the past year. County Supervisor Jim Desmond commented on the frequency of such projects in unincorporated areas.

“Unfortunately, the unincorporated areas are getting more than their fair share of these battery energy storage systems,” Desmond says.



Desmond also pointed out the lack of local input before such sites are determined at the state level.

“Unfortunately, there's no local input before these places are determined by the state. They don’t have to come to the Alpine residents. They don’t have to come to the county,” he said.

Another neighbor expressed their frustrations.

“To that, it makes me beyond angry. I mean, why would they put our health and our safety just for a battery facility? Putting that above the people that live here is not right, it’s not right at all," they say.

Efforts are being made to mitigate the risk, including public input webinars and best practices reports.

“There is newer technology, so the new ones are safer,” Desmond says.

The project is slated to later in 2025, with residents feeling disheartened by the state’s process.

“SDG&E is doing their job, and they’re taking the path of least resistance by going to the PUC and not having to have public hearings at the local level, which is heartbreaking for people that bought your house and didn’t ever expect to have this battery energy storage system nearby,” a resident says.

