After Pride fence vandalized 20 times, owner starts nonprofit to help LGBTQ community

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Pride fence in Scripps Ranch has been vandalized over 20 times, but the woman behind it is protecting it, rain or shine.

"Our mission is to elevate and protect and create safe spaces for the LGBTQ community," said Brittany Fuller.

That has been her message from the very beginning. ABC 10News reporter Michael Chen first introduced us to her in 2022. Fuller created the fence right behind her childhood home. Since then, it has been hit with mustard, eggs and even feces.

“I think the solution to this is education," said Fuller.

That is exactly why Fuller says her organization, the Scripps Ranch Pride Council, is now a 501c3 nonprofit. She also has a master's degree in social work.

"I plan to offer free coaching sessions to LGBTQ youth and young adults. I would also like to expand it to military," she said.

Fuller, who identifies as pansexual, was born and raised in Scripps Ranch.

"I was raised by my mom and my grandma who were loving of everyone. Growing up and seeing that... Knowing that is what life is about: Loving people. Making them feel seen," she added.

Fuller also plans to educate students and teachers. She says many of the vandals are middle school students from the neighborhood.

She is hopeful she can make a change.

“This fence is so much more than a fence. It is my heart," she added.

For more information about the Scripps Ranch Pride Council, follow this link.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE