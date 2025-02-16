Fence symbolizing pride continues to be vandalized

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More than 20 incidents of vandalism and now, another, added to Brittany Fuller's list for her pride fence. This time, on the morning of Valentine's Day.

Signs of hearts staked right next to Brittany Fuller's pride fence. For Fuller, a Valentine's Day tribute, but on the morning of the holiday, homophobic and derogatory slurs spray-painted on her fence. Her cameras captured the moment.

"There is hope but it is frustrating and it does make me very sad that people have the time and the energy to spread hate and I will continue to spread love regardless," said Fuller.

ABC 10News first interviewed Fuller in 2022 when her fence was spray-painted and hit with paint. Not only that, it's been hit with mustard, eggs, and even feces with her pride flags ripped out and bent along a nearby street.

But that vandalism wasn't the only time.

Just last week, two youths on e-bikes were seen on video tossing apples and other fruits at the fence. One of the apples hit and damaged a board and according to Fuller, the kids said they were paid to do it for $20.

Fuller, who founded the Scripps Ranch Pride Council, said this when we talked to her on February 3rd: ""And I just asked them why they would do this and they said they were being paid to do this, which was absolutely crushing. A child accepting money to hate someone is awful and I can't understand how we are here and how this is happening."

The two weren't arrested but were released to their parents.

Through it all, Fuller hopes her fence will be an inspiration to others.

"It was born out of my desire to make sure that everyone in this community, especially our kiddos, know that they're welcomed here and that there is no reason for them to ever feel as though their value is anything less than amazing," said Fuller.

Fuller spray-painted over the slurs after the incident happened and plans to repaint the entire fence.