Ahead of Pride weekend, Scripps Ranch Pride mural targeted -- again

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Ahead of Pride weekend in San Diego, a Pride-inspired fence mural in Scripps Ranch was vandalized, the fourth time the home has been targeted in a month.

“It’s frustration. It is,” said Brittany Fuller.

On Friday, Brittany Fuller woke up to another unwanted sight in her back yard: a surveillance camera knocked over and light-colored paint tossed along a rainbow-painted fence that's become so much more.

“For a lot of people the fence is a safe haven. A lot of young people see it, and it says you can be who you are,” said Fuller, President of the Scripps Ranch Pride Council.

It’s a haven that's been targeted, repeatedly.

A month ago, surveillance video showed three masked figures outside the home, before two Pride flags were stolen.

In response, Fuller and others painted the pride flag on the fence. Days later, the letters ‘D,’ ‘A,’ ‘D,’ and ’T,’ were spray-painted across it, presumably referring to ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ the now-repealed policy requiring military not be asked about their sexual orientation.

The next day, buckets of paint were thrown onto the fence, and cameras and lights were spray-painted.

Fast forward three weeks to Thursday night, when Fuller's Pride Council held their first-ever town hall, focused on issues facing local LGBT students. Hours later, and right before Pride weekend, there was another vandalism incident.

“It’s no coincidence it's Pride in San Diego,” said Fuller. “It's definitely disheartening to know people are committed to continuing this inappropriate hate.”

What is heartening, says Fuller, is the message she's received from San Diego Police officers.

“We are investigating this as a hate crime. We are committed to finding out whoever is doing this, and we won't stop until we find them,” said Fuller.

Fuller says the latest vandalism won't be spoiling her Pride, with the fence being covered with additional Pride-related flags on Friday afternoon.

“We're still here. We’re not going anywhere. The fence is going to stay,” said Fuller.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help with expenses related to the Pride Fence and the Scripps Ranch Pride Council.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Diego Police’s Northern Division at 858-538-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

