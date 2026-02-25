A San Diego beauty supply store owner says tariff-driven price hikes are slowing customer traffic

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — A San Diego beauty supply store is feeling the financial strain of tariffs, with the owner saying vendors raised prices before tariffs even took effect — and haven't lowered them since.

Last July, Bill Woods, owner of Berlen's Beauty Supply, said vendors began inflating prices months before tariffs were officially implemented, anticipating increases of 20% to 30%.

"Even before the tariffs have come, we found that over the last 1.5, 2 months, all of our vendors are raising their prices approximately 20%," Woods previously told ABC 10News.

While tariffs on all imported goods dropped to 10%, Woods said vendors have not adjusted their prices accordingly.

"The vendors, the warehouses that sell us the products, they inflated their prices based on they thought 20 or 30% tariffs were coming," Woods said.

"We're still paying a premium price for the same products," Woods said.

Woods said the store has seen cost increases for popular hair care brands and braiding hair. Some products that once sold for $2.99 are now priced as high as $5.99 per package.

The rising costs have forced Woods to put expansion plans on hold.

"We can't really afford to do the expansion and bring on more product," Woods said.

With business slow and costs continuing to climb, Woods said he has begun weighing a difficult option.

"We've actually considered making an exit plan to close our doors, because the cost and keeping up with the changes are very difficult," Woods said.

For now, Woods said he is hoping for a more stable economy and relief for customers who depend on the products his store carries.

"It's better for all of us for people to be able to afford the things they need. You know, most of the things we sell in here are things that people need on a daily basis," Woods said.

President Trump is expected to address tariffs during his State of the Union address tonight.

