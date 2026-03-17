3-year-old Ramona boy's recovery from near-drowning surprises doctors

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Ramona boy who suffered severe brain damage in a near-drowning accident nine months ago is showing signs of recovery that have surprised even his doctors.

Deron Mathena's 3-year-old son Grey was on a playdate at a friend's Ramona home when he was found floating in the pool. She says a friend turned her back for a minute and a half before seeing him floating. Grey was pulled out, and CPR was performed, saving his life. However, his brain was deprived of oxygen and suffered severe damage. Doctors delivered a cautious prognosis.

Grey is now days away from his 4th birthday.

Since the accident, Mathena has combined conventional therapy with experimental treatments, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, stem cell therapy, and neuroacupuncture.

Grey, who was initially blind due to brain damage, has recovered his eyesight. Mathena says he can now track items in front of him, is attempting to talk, and can follow commands — something doctors initially said would not happen.

"Phenomenal, life-changing," an emotional Mathena said.

On Monday, Grey reached another milestone, standing with assistance on command for the first time, with Mathena barely holding him.

"He just gleamed with joy, just so proud of himself," Mathena said.

The moment of joy that recently left Mathena and other family members emotional. Grey was seen laughing — another sign that moved his family.

"When he laughs at things he previously found funny, I just knew the damage hadn't taken away him," Mathena said.

When asked about her hopes for Grey's future, Mathena said she wants him to run and play with his brothers again.

"I think he's going to change a lot of lives because of his recovery," Mathena said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with ongoing expenses related to Grey's recovery.

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