Water contact closure extended to include all of Imperial Beach shoreline

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - Rainfall rolling through San Diego County this weekend and through the rest of the week have prompted a water contact closure in the South Bay.

County environmental health officials issued the water contact closure for Imperial Beach's shoreline Sunday, expanding an existing contact closure along the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge shoreline.

The closure now extends north to include all of Imperial Beach.

RELATED: Border patrol agent says he got flesh-eating bacteria from Tijuana River runoff

Recent rainfall has caused sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River to enter the Tijuana Estuary. That water has likely made its way to Imperial Beach, officials said.

Signs warning beach-goers of the water dangers have been posted and will remain until deemed safe.

The closures along South Bay's coastline have become common occurrence after rainfall flowing out of the Tijuana River. Officials continue to call for action from federal and state lawmakers to address to constant dangers runoff has posed to the area.