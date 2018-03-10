Border patrol agent says he got flesh-eating bacteria

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif (KGTV) – A former United States border patrol agent says he nearly lost his arm in 2010 after training in Silver Strand Waters.

Joshua Willey says he contracted flesh-eating bacteria.

“I just remember my arm was extremely swollen like I wanna say the size of a volleyball maybe, “ Willey said. “My family and I were told that I might have to have my arm amputated and that was hard to hear.”

Willey joined the group, “Citizens against Sewage” Friday afternoon to demand action against the ongoing problem.

When the President comes to San Diego next week to look at the border wall prototypes, they want him to take a tour of the Tijuana River Valley.

They also called for the commissioner of the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission to resign or be reassigned for what they claim is a lack of action on the matter:

IBWC sent the following statement to 10News:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Agent and his family. We have successfully pressed Mexico into taking emergency actions and that as a result fugitive illicit discharges are being intercepted.

Mexico has told us and we are verifying that they are indeed taking steps to stop sewage from crossing the border. Commissioner Drusina will work until otherwise notified by the Administration."