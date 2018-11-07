WATCH LIVE ELECTION 2018 COVERAGE from ABC 10News

Mario Sevilla
8:08 PM, Nov 6, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top