10News Wake Up Call: New era at San Diego International Airport; warning for apartment hunters

Today marks the official opening of the brand new Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport, which includes numerous upgrades and additions to improve travelers’ experience. We take a look at what passengers can expect at the new terminal and why it's only the first part of a bigger plan.

Also, we’re going over the new tactics being used to prey upon San Diegans who are searching for apartments.

Fall has started, but meteorologist Megan Parry’s microclimate forecasts for Tuesday show conditions across San Diego County that are anything but fall-like.

It's a new era for the San Diego International Airport as the new Terminal 1 is set to officially open on Tuesday morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion is slated to take place at 10:30 a.m.

On Monday night, at around 8:50 p.m., passengers from Honolulu became the first to arrive at the new terminal. Prior to their arrival, the passengers were informed that they would be a part of San Diego International Airport history.

After the flight touched down, the passengers were greeted by airport staff and given small gifts.

The last flight to leave from the old Terminal 1 departed at around 9:10 p.m.

Starting Tuesday, all arriving and departing flights will use the new terminal, which features 30 restaurants and retail stores, thousands of parking spaces, and up to 30 gates. The facility was built with sustainability in mind, incorporating drought-tolerant landscaping and a water capture and reuse system.

The old Terminal 1 will be demolished during the next three months to make way for construction on the second phase of the new Terminal 1.

"You expect San Diego's airport to have all the best that our sunny, binational region has to offer -- easy check-in, delicious local food, light- filled spaces, a view of the bay, interesting artwork, enhanced access to and from the airport, and good feelings every step of your journey," SAN's website reads. "After many years of extensive community outreach and input, we're creating a new terminal that reflects all the things we love about our region."

Phase 1B of the project will be constructed on the site of existing Terminal 1. It will complete construction of the New T1, adding 11 more gates, more passenger amenities including customer lounges, and major infrastructure upgrades.

In August 2024, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority opened the New Terminal 1 Parking Plaza, providing 2,834 parking spaces. The five- story building opened in two stages, with the second to open this summer, intended to increase total parking to almost 8,500 spaces.

New Terminal 1 to officially open Tuesday at San Diego Intl. Airport

City News Service contributed to this report.

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service has dismantled a massive hidden telecom network in New York.

Investigators say the system could have crippled cell towers and jammed 911 calls. The cache included over 300 SIM servers with more than 100,000 SIM cards.

It was located within 35 miles of the United Nations. The network could have blacked out cellular service, especially during the United Nations General Assembly.

Officials have not uncovered a direct plot against the assembly.

Forensic analysis is ongoing, and authorities suspect nation-state actors.

The operation highlights new risks to the invisible infrastructure of modern cities.

The Better Business Bureau is warning those in the market for a new apartment to keep an eye out on fees that are being added to applications and other parts of the process.

Joe Ducey breaks down how you can avoid getting scammed during your apartment hunt:



Nearly two weeks after a sorority at CSU San Marcos had its charter revoked after a hazing investigation, ABC 10News spoke to a former member of Alpha Kappa Delta Phi who said she brought her concerns to the chapter’s national organization.

Reporter Tali Letoi follows through with the young woman who said what was supposed to be a safe space for friendship and cultural connection quickly turned into an environment of humiliation and harm:

Former sorority member speaks out after CSUSM chapter revoked over hazing allegations

