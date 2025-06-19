Wake Up Call: Transportation secretary visiting SAN, some Monte Fire evacuation orders lifted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is scheduled to take a tour of the San Diego International Airport Thursday morning as he touts President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill," which sets aside billions of dollars for air traffic control upgrades.

Air safety has gotten a lot of attention throughout 2025, with several devastating crashes and near misses at some of of our nation's biggest airports. Now, the Trump administration says it's time for an overhaul.

The "Big, Beautiful Bill" has more than $2 billion going to air traffic control towers and an additional $1 billion going to recruitment, retention and training; however, it's unclear at this point where the money is going exactly, since the bill doesn't spell out individual locations or whether San Diego specifically will get a new air traffic control tower.

WATCH: ABC 10News reporter Jane Kim breaks down the issue while gaining perspective from a retired airline captain

PREVIEW: U.S. Transportation Secretary to tour San Diego Airport to tout 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

A press conference with Duffy is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the airport.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office has lifted some evacuation orders in Lakeside connected to the Monte Fire Wednesday night, saying that there is no longer a threat to the public.

The fire had nearly doubled in size over the last 24 hours to 868 acres. Firefighters reported roughly 25% containment as of early Thursday morning.

The brush fire initially ignited on El Monte Road, east of Yucca Drive, Tuesday afternoon. It's burning in remote areas, away from homes.

Take a look at the updated evacuation zones on this live map from the county's Office of Emergency Services (areas in red still under evacuation orders; yellow under evacuation warnings):

#UPDATE @SDSheriff is lifting the EVACUATION ORDER for an area off El Monte Road (shaded areas in green shown on the maps below) due to improved containment of the #MonteFire.



If you had to evacuate your home in this area, it is now safe to return.



All other EVACUATION ORDERS… pic.twitter.com/NDKzDSpGDw — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) June 19, 2025

Follow this link to see ABC 10News' full coverage of the fire, including interviews with people at the evacuation site on the day it started.

CONSUMER:

The combination of high interest rates, limited inventory and an increase in home prices has made it difficult for people to afford homes in San Diego. Down payment assistance programs are helping prospective buyers overcome these challenges and achieve their homeownership dreams.

Alexandra Zenteno always dreamed of owning her own place in the heart of San Diego, but never thought being a homeowner was possible given the current market conditions.

"I've been saving up a lot of money and I have a good credit score. Why not see if I qualify for a mortgage?" Zenteno said.

The median price for a house in San Diego is $990,000, with mortgage interest rates sitting at 6%.

WATCH: ABC 10News reporter Marie Coronel breaks down the process of down payment assistance programs through the lens of Zenteno's story

Down payment assistance programs help San Diego residents achieve homeownership

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A money mule who went to a Carlsbad senior’s home to collect $50,000 in cash as part of a transnational scam has been sentenced to one year in jail.

A judge sentenced Los Angeles resident Eric Anthony Olivas, 30, to the time behind bars and two years of probation last month at the Vista courthouse.

Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish follows through on this update to his investigation on elder scams targeting seniors in San Diego County; in 2024, the FBI says that population lost $108 million due to scams.

Courier busted in undercover sting sentenced to 1 year in jail for elder fraud

