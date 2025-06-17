Watch Now
Brush fire near El Monte Park in Lakeside triggers evacuation order

Fire grew to 50 acres by 3:45 p.m.
A brush fire ignited on El Monte Road in Lakeside Tuesday afternoon, triggering an evacuation order for the nearby area, according to <a href="https://www.alertsandiego.org/en-us/incident-page.1405.html" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-16e7-df4b-a177-36f777ef0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1750198500411,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000182-a374-d4d9-afbe-a77552140000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1750198500411,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000182-a374-d4d9-afbe-a77552140000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.alertsandiego.org/en-us/incident-page.1405.html&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000197-7ff5-de71-a7f7-7ffdad730000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;San Diego County&#39;s emergency alert website&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000197-7ff5-de71-a7f7-7ffdad620001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">San Diego County's emergency alert website</a>.
LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A brush fire ignited on El Monte Road east of Yucca Drive in Lakeside Tuesday afternoon, triggering an evacuation order for the nearby area, according to San Diego County's emergency alert website.

As of 3:45 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire was roughly 50 acres in size and threatening structures as firefighters from the Lakeside Fire Protection District and San Diego County Fire responded.

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for the areas shown on the map below:

Cal Fire says the fire has a moderate rate of spread and has the potential to "be an extended attack incident."

The county says the temporary evacuation point has been moved to the Walmart Supercenter at 13487 Camino Canada in El Cajon. The original evacuation point was El Monte Park, but first responders decided to relocate it.

According to the county, an evacuation order means:

  • There is extreme danger in your area.
  • You must leave now.
  • Do not wait.
  • Contact your neighbors and share information.

The county recommends downloading the Genasys Protect app to stay up to date on potential evacuations in your area.

Watch a live feed from Sky 10 below for an aerial view of the fire:

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

