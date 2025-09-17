10News Wake Up Call: Oceanside immigration proposal; saving money on groceries

Happy Wednesday, San Diego!

With immigration enforcement activity continuing across the county, the Oceanside City Council is slated to look into a proposed resolution aimed at limiting how much the city would cooperate with immigration enforcement agencies and ways Oceanside can better inform its residents of their rights.

Also, we're following through with a San Diego church that is dealing with yet another act of vandalism — the fifth incident in the past nine months. This time, the damage includes references to the recent death of political activist Charlie Kirk.

Meteorologist Megan Parry's latest microclimate forecasts focus on the tropical-like conditions across the county, including the potential for rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

All of that and more news you can use in the September 17 morning newsletter:

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, Sept. 17 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, Sept. 17

TOP STORY:

Oceanside officials are expected to investigate a plan that would limit how the city works with immigration enforcement agencies.

Oceanside City Councilmember Jimmy Figueroa and Deputy Mayor Eric Joyce recently proposed a resolution that would require federal law enforcement to carry out immigration enforcement in private areas of city properties without a judicial warrant.

Additionally, the city would not share any sensitive or personal data with agencies like ICE unless required by law and officials would set up signage and a website to ensure citizens know their rights.

ABC 10News learned other parts of the proposal include more protections for works and protocols for the city if it receives requests from agencies like ICE.

Figueroa told ABC 10News he believes it’s important for Oceanside to limit work with immigration agencies because the city has many mixed-status families where not everyone is documented.

“At the end of the day for mixed status families, those that are left behind, they're here in our city. And it's up to us to figure out what we can do to help the folks in our community,” he said.

The proposed resolution has to go before the full City Council for potential passage, and there are several other steps needed before any changes to Oceanside’s immigration policy to take effect.

The Oceanside City Council is expected to discuss the matter at its meeting Wednesday night at 5 p.m.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream co-founder Jerry Greenfield is quitting the company after 47 years, citing a disagreement with the brand’s corporate parent Unilever.

Greenfield and co-founder Ben Cohen sold ice cream brand to Unilever in 2000, and part of the agreement allowed the pair to be vocal on various social issues.

Over the years Cohen and Greenfield spoke out in support of peace, justice and human rights.

However, in a letter from Greenfield posted on social media by Cohen, Greenfield said he believed Unilever had become more restrictive in recent years when it came to the pair's social activism.

READ FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/business/company-news/ben-jerrys-co-founder-resigns-says-brand-silenced-by-parent-company

CONSUMER:

Families in San Diego and across the country are searching for different ways to stretch their food budgets due to the rise in prices at grocery stores.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel talks to a food content creator about the money-saving steps you can take before even stepping foot in a store:

Meal planning ahead of time to save money on grocery shopping

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in Bankers Hill discovered four new graffiti tags on its outer walls on Monday morning, marking the latest in a series of vandalism incidents that began in January.

The spray-painted tags included obscenities and references to Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was shot and killed at an event in Utah last week.

WATCH — Church leaders explain to reporter Michael Chen why they believe the same person is responsible for all of the incidents:

Bankers Hill church vandalized with graffiti referencing Charlie Kirk

