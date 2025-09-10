10News Wake Up Call: Fate of Cottonwood Sand Mine project to be decided; demand in trade jobs rises

Happy Hump Day, San Diego!

This morning, local leaders will consider whether the Cottonwood Sand Mine project in Rancho San Diego can move forward. A County Board of Supervisors decision at Wednesday’s meeting could mark the end of the project or the start of another controversial chapter.

Also, we head back to Lakeside to see how residents are recovering from the Monday's Coches Fire, which destroyed multiple homes.

Meteorologist Megan Parry's microclimate forecasts focus on the cooler temperatures and chances for patchy fog and drizzle across the county today.

All of that and more news you can use in the September 10 edition of the morning newsletter:

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, Sept. 10 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, Sept. 10

TOP STORY:

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday is expected to decide the fate of the proposed plan to transform the Cottonwood Golf Club in Rancho San Diego into a sand mine.

In July, the San Diego County Planning Commission voted against the project moving forward -- a rejection that came after the county’s Department of Planning and Development issued their own denial of the project.

The developer, Cottonwood Cajon LLC, filed for an appeal with the Board of Supervisors after the Planning Commission’s decision.

If the Board of Supervisors gives their approval for the project, the developers can move forward with plans to convert the golf course.

However, a rejection by the board could ultimately stop the project from ever happening.

Over the years, area residents have expressed concerns over the sand mine project’s potential impact on traffic, noise, and the environment.

Those against the plan are expected to go before the board on Wednesday to make one possible final public plea.

The sand mine would cover around 200 acres and would operate for 10 years. The developer told ABC 10News’ Adam Campos they plan to turn 150 acres into open space for the county.

In a statement, Cottonwood Cajon LLC said: “The temporary, local source of essential construction sand will help offset skyrocketing costs for housing and infrastructure and create hundreds of high-quality jobs."

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland says that multiple Russian drones entered its territory over the course of several hours and were shot down with help from NATO allies.

The military described the incursion as an “act of aggression” carried out during a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine.

The Kremlin refused to comment, but its close ally, Belarus, said it tracked some drones that “lost their course” because they were jammed.

However, several European leaders said they believe that the incursion amounted to an intentional escalation by Russia.

Poland said some of the drones came from Belarus.

Polish airspace has been violated many times since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but there has been nothing on this scale in Poland or in any other Western nation along the eastern flank of NATO.

CONSUMER:

As the unemployment rate across the country jumps to a four-year high, interest in skilled trade jobs such as construction is on the rise.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains why more people are choosing to ditch the college dream and shift to programs dedicated to technical fields:

Rising demand for skilled trades as unemployment rate hits four-year high

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Residents at Monterey Mobile Lodge Park in Lakeside are surveying the damage left behind by this week's Coches Fire, which destroyed some homes while leaving others with significant heat damage.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with one homeowner who recounted the moments they had to flee from the flames:

Lakeside wildfire victims begin surveying damage from Coches Fire

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: