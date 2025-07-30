10News Wake Up Call: Tsunami advisory over; shoppers start to save for holidays

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, July 30, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TOP STORY:

The tsunami advisory that was in effect for coastal areas of San Diego County was lifted early Wednesday morning.

With the advisory no longer in effect, the NWS stated, "... some areas may continue to experience small sea level changes. As local conditions can cause a wide variation in tsunami wave action, the all clear determinations must be made by local authorities."

The advisory was put in place after a powerful earthquake measuring a magnitude 8.8 rocked Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday.

A tsunami advisory is issued when a tsunami with the potential to generate strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very near the water is imminent, expected or occurring, according to the centers.

Under the adivosry, people living in coastal areas were advised by the National Weather Service to move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas.

The public was also advised by the weather service to not go to the coast to watch and to be alert to instructions from local emergency management officials.

The quake struck at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday Pacific Daylight Time. Aftershocks measuring magnitudes of 6.9 and 6.3 were recorded over the ensuing hour after the original temblor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

More serious tsunami warnings were issued for Hawaii and the Alaska coast in response to the quake.

RELATED COVERAGE:



Story by City News Service



TODAY'S FORECAST:

Super 7-Day Forecast: Wed., July 30

Moses Small breaks down how tsunamis are triggered:

Moses Small explains how earthquakes trigger tsunamis

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Popular local radio personality Steven Woods, who is vacationing on the island of Kauai with his family, was forced to evacuate to higher ground due to the initial tsunami warning for Hawaii.

Woods, the co-host of the “Ben and Woods” show on 97.3 The Fan, spoke to his radio partner Ben Higgins about the quick action he and his family had to take:

Tsunami advisory issued for Calif. coastal areas following magnitude earthquake

CONSUMER:

Some San Diegans are choosing to spend less money, even when it comes to essentials like groceries.

WATCH — Reporter Perla Shaheen talks to local shoppers about their decision to save now in preparation for the holiday season:

Many shoppers choosing to cut back on groceries to prepare for holiday season

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

One of the largest battery storage facilities in San Diego opened in Barrio Logan on Tuesday.

WATCH — Reporter Dani Miskell follows through on the protocols that are in place to keep the community safe and powered:

New battery storage facility in Barrio Logan prioritizes safety design

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: